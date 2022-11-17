Tyler, Carter help W. Michigan beat Central Michigan 12-10

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Sean Tyler ran for a career-best 177 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 26 carries, Andre Carter had two sacks — including a safety in the closing minutes — and Palmer Domschke kicked a 25-yard field goal with 1:52 to play as Western Michigan rallied to beat Central Michigan 12-10 Wednesday night.

Trailing 10-7 with less than 6 minutes to play, Western Michigan’s Nick Mihalic pinned the Chippewas deep in their own territory when his 44-yard punt gave Central Michigan the ball at the 6. After a short gain on first down, Carter stopped Bert Emanuel Jr. for a 1-yard loss on second and then sacked Emanuel in the end zone to trim Western Michigan’s deficit to 10-9 with 3:57 to play.

The Broncos received the ensuing kickoff and went 57 yards in eight plays — including a 36-yard pass from Treyson Bourguet to Corey Crooms to convert a third-and-11 — to take the lead with Domschke’s field goal.

Keni-H Lovely picked off a pass a few plays later to seal it for Western Michigan (4-7, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). Carter finished with three tackles for losses and has 11 this season.

Treyson Bourguet was 7-of-19 passing for 102 yards and added 57 yards rushing on 11 carries for the Broncos.

Tyler, in the driving snow, took a hand off up the middle and raced 53 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. On the next play from scrimmage, Emanuel took a shotgun snap, ran to his right, cut back to the middle of the field and raced 60 yards to make it 7-all just 19 seconds later.

