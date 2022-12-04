AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    BYU, SMU set for 1st meeting since 1997 in New Mexico Bowl

    By The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

    BYU (7-5, Independent) vs. SMU (7-5, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 17, 2:15 p.m. ET

    LOCATION: Albuquerque, New Mexico

    TOP PLAYERS

    BYU: QB Jaren Hall. Has thrown for 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns with six interceptions. Also has run for three scores.

    SMU: WR Rashee Rice. Has 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 112.9 yards receiving per game leads the Bowl Subdivision ranks.

    NOTABLE

    BYU: The Cougars closed the regular season with three straight wins to become bowl eligible after a four-game losing streak through October.

    SMU: The Mustangs’ last two bowl bids resulted in games that weren’t played. SMU was unable to play in the Frisco Bowl in 2020 due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, while Fenway Bowl opponent Virginia was unable to play last year’s game due to COVID-19 cases on its roster.

    LAST TIME

    BYU 19, SMU 16, OT (Sept. 27, 1997)

    BOWL HISTORY

    BYU: Second appearance in the New Mexico Bowl, fifth straight postseason appearance and 40th overall.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    SMU: First appearance in the New Mexico Bowl, fourth straight season with a bowl invitation and 20th overall.

    ___

    AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.