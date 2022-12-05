NC State QB Devin Leary to enter name into transfer portal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.

Leary tweeted a statement announcing his decision on Monday. He suffered a season-ending injury in October after being named preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.

Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions in six games. The Wolfpack went on to start three other quarterbacks after Leary’s injury, including first-year passer MJ Morris.

Leary played four seasons for the Wolfpack, throwing for 35 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021. ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2