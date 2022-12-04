UAB faces Miami (Ohio) in Bahamas Bowl matchup of 6-6 teams

UAB coach Bryant Vincent, back right, talks with quarterback Dylan Hopkins during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Miami, Ohio (6-6, Mid-American) vs UAB (6-6, Conference USA), Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m. ET

LOCATION: Nassau, Bahamas

TOP PLAYERS

UAB: RB DeWayne McBride, nation-leading 1,713 yards rushing, 19 touchdowns, both school records.

Miami: QB Aveon Smith, 5-3 as starter, team-high 503 rushing yards, 1,137 passing yards, 15 total touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Miami: Became bowl eligible with an 18-17 win over Ball State in the regular-season finale. Leads MAC in scoring defense (22.5 ppg) and run defense (135.8 ypg).

UAB: Played entire season with offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent as interim coach. Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer has been hired as head coach.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Miami: First time in Bahamas Bowl; 8-5 all-time in bowl games.

UAB: Second appearance in Bahamas Bowl; 2-4 all-time in bowls.

___

