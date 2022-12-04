AP source: USF hiring to Tennessee OC Golesh as head coach

South Florida is hiring Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to be its head football coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal with the 38-year-old Golesh was still being finalized.

Action Network first reported Golesh had accepted an offer to be USF’s next coach.

Golesh came to Tennessee with head coach Josh Heupel in 2021 after the two were at Central Florida in 2019.

Under Golesh and Heupel, Tennessee had the No. 1 offense in the country in yards per play (7.35) and scoring (47.3 points per game).

USF fired Jeff Scott last month after he went 4-26 over two-plus seasons at the Tampa, Florida, school.

Golesh was born in the Soviet Union, grew up in New York and went to high school in Dublin, Ohio, before attending Ohio State, where he broken into coaching as a graduate assistant in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also made stops at Toledo, Illinois and Iowa State.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2