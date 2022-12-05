AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wyoming, Ohio put postseason streaks on line in Arizona Bowl

The Associated PressDecember 5, 2022 GMT
Ohio quarterback CJ Harris (10) is sacked by Toledo linebacker Nate Givhan (5) during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Ohio quarterback CJ Harris (10) is sacked by Toledo linebacker Nate Givhan (5) during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Ohio quarterback CJ Harris (10) is sacked by Toledo linebacker Nate Givhan (5) during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
1 of 5
Ohio quarterback CJ Harris (10) is sacked by Toledo linebacker Nate Givhan (5) during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
1 of 5
Ohio quarterback CJ Harris (10) is sacked by Toledo linebacker Nate Givhan (5) during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Wyoming (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Ohio (9-4, MAC) Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. ET, Barstool

LOCATION: Tucson, Arizona.

TOP PLAYERS

Wyoming: QB Andrew Peasley 1,388 yards, nine touchdowns, eight interceptions; RB Titus Swen 1,039 yards, eight touchdowns.

Ohio: QB Kurtis Rourke 3,256 yards, 25 touchdowns, four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Wyoming: Craig Bohl is the first coach to take Wyoming to five bowl games. The Cowboys will try to match the school record of four straight bowl wins.

Ohio: Coming off a loss to Toledo in the MAC title game, the Bobcats will also be trying for their fourth straight bowl win, as well as their third 10-win season since 1968.

LAST TIME

Wyoming beat Ohio 21-20 in the 2008 season-opener for both teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Wyoming: Second appearance in Arizona Bowl, 18th bowl appearance overall.

Ohio: First appearance in Arizona Bowl, 14th bowl game overall.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.