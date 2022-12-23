AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

After flip from ND to Oregon, 5-star signs with Oklahoma

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

Peyton Bowen, the highly rated defensive back who backed off a verbal commitment to Notre Dame and said he was going to attend Oregon, ended up signing with Oklahoma on Thursday.

Bowen’s flip from the Fighting Irish to the Ducks during a ceremony at his high school in Denton, Texas, was one of the biggest stories Wednesday as college football’s three-day early signing period began. He was one of several high-profile recruits to make a last-minute pivot to Oregon.

But the five-star safety was never officially announced as part of Oregon’s top-10 class.

Bowen posted a statement on social media Thursday, saying he regretted some of his actions and apologizing to the fans of the schools he jilted.

“Navigating this process has been a rollercoaster. ... Oregon and Notre Dame faithful, I am sorry for how I handled this process. Changing my decision on signing day, the hat pump fake, all of it could have been handled better. I can’t change what I did but this experience is something I will learn from,” Bowen posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowen thanked the coaching staffs at Notre Dame and Oregon.

“Oklahoma family, I am excited to join this wonderful program and represent this university going forward!” Bowen said.

Oklahoma later announced Bowen had signed with the school.

College football

  • Kent State beats UTEP 47-46

  • Avery puts up 20, New Mexico State beats N.C. A&T 85-76

  • Johnson's 6 3s, 25 points help South Carolina beat WKU 65-58

  • Saints place veteran receiver Landry on injured reserve

    • The other notable signing of the second day of the early period was by Alabama.

    The Crimson Tide, which has already locked up the No. 1 class in the nation, got a commitment from a seventh recruit with a five-star rating, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

    Cornerback Desmond Rick, who is from Virginia but played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, was originally set to be a member of the 2024 recruiting class but reclassified to 2023.

    ___

    AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.