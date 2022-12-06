AP NEWS
Maye, Kancey, Elko, Verse highlight AP All-ACC selections

By GARY B. GRAVESDecember 6, 2022 GMT
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass in the first half during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press offensive player of the year in te Atlantic Coast Conference. Pittsburgh tackle Calijah Kancey was named the league’s top defensive player.

Duke’s Mike Elko, whose Blue Devils improved five games to 8-4 and earned a Military Bowl berth in his first season, is coach of the year in results released Tuesday following voting by 14 media members who cover the conference.

ACC champion Clemson had four first-team selections among six players overall. Tigers sophomore Will Shipley, who has rushed for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, earned dual honors as first team running back and all-purpose player.

Kancey repeated as a first-team selection after recording 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this season. He led Pittsburgh’s five-player contingent that included punishing rusher Israel Abanikanda, a unanimous first-team choice. The junior had a league-best 1,431 yards rushing with 20 TDs.

Maye, a redshirt freshman and the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, passed for 4,115 yards and 35 TDs as UNC won the Coastal Division title. Tar Heels receiver Josh Downs (1,029 yards, 11 TDs) was also a unanimous first-team selection.

    • Florida State and North Carolina State, both bowl bound, also had six players chosen. Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse, who tied with Kancey in tackles for loss and sacks, was voted newcomer of the year after transferring from Albany.

    The 2022 Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league. Players at all positions are listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown; “u-” denotes unanimous selections:

    First team

    Offense

    u_QB -- Drake Maye, North Carolina, 6-4, 220, r-fr., Huntersville, North Carolina

    u_RB -- Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 215, jr., New York, New York

    RB -- Will Shipley, Clemson, 5-11, 205, soph., Weddington, N.C.

    u_WR -- Josh Downs, North Carolina, 5-10, 175, jr., Suwanee, Georgia

    WR -- Zay Flowers, Boston College, 5-10, 172, sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

    TE -- Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 6-5, 216, soph., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

    OT -- Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 6-2, 305, sr., Spartanburg, S.C.

    OT -- Graham Barton, Duke, 6-5, 311, jr., Brentwood, Texas

    OG -- Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 6-5, 327, sr., Saint Petersburg, Florida

    OG -- Marcus Minor, Pittsburgh, 6-4, 325, sr., Lanham, Maryland

    C -- Grant Gibson, North Carolina State, 6-1, 310, grad., Charlotte, North Carolina

    u_K -- Chris Dunn, North Carolina State, 5-8, 170, grad., Lexington, North Carolina

    All-purpose player -- Will Shipley, Clemson

    Defense

    DE -- Jared Verse, Florida State, 6-4, 251, soph., Berwick, Pennsylvania

    DE -- K.J. Henry, Clemson, 6-4, 255, grad., Winston-Salem, North Carolina

    u_DT -- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 280, jr., Miami

    DT -- Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, sr., Apopka, Florida

    LB -- Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 6-1, 242, sr., Miramar, Fla.

    LB -- Drake Thomas, North Carolina State, 6-0, 230, jr., Wake Forest, North Carolina

    LB -- Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 6-2, 230, jr., Charlotte, North Carolina

    CB -- Ayden White, North Carolina State, 6-0, 185, soph., Asheville, North Carolina

    CB -- Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 6-2, 205, grad., Coconut Creek, Florida

    S -- Kam Kinchens, Miami, 5-11, 202, soph., Miami

    S -- Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 5-11, 203, jr., Cordele, Georgia

    P -- Lou Hedley, Miami, 6-4, 220, sr., Mandurah, Australia

    Second team

    Offense

    QB -- Jordan Travis, Florida State, 6-1, 212, jr., West Palm Beach, Florida

    RB -- Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 5-10, 210, soph., Owings Mills, Maryland

    RB -- Trey Benson, Florida State, 6-1, 215, soph., Greenville, Mississippi

    WR -- A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 6-5, 205, jr., Lake Worth, Florida

    WR -- Tyler Hudson, Louisville, 6-2, 195, sr., Spring, Texas

    TE -- Will Mallory, Miami, 6-5, 245, sr., Jacksonville, Florida

    OT -- Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 6-5, 322, jr., Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada

    OT -- Robert Scott Jr., Florida State, 6-5, 334, soph., Conway, Arkansas

    OG -- Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State, 6-5, 325, grad., Boynton Beach, Florida

    OG -- Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 6-3, 304, sr., Suwanee, Georgia

    C -- Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 6-4, 301, r-jr., Georgetown, Kentucky

    K -- B.T. Potter, Clemson, 5-10, 200, grad., Rock Hill, South Carolina

    All-purpose player -- Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 5-11, 189, sr., Greenville, South Carollina

    Defense

    DE -- Myles Murphy, Clemson, 6-5, 275, jr., Marietta, Georgia

    DE -- Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 6-2, 236, so., Williamstown, New Jersey

    DT -- DeWayne Carter, Duke, 6-3, 298, r-jr., Pickerington, Ohio

    DT -- Kobie Turner, Wake Forest, 6-3, 290, sr., Clifton, Virginia

    LB -- SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 230, sr., Syracuse, New York

    LB -- Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 6-1, 224, jr., Miami, Florida

    LB -- Nick Jackson, Virginia, 6-1, 234, sr., Atlanta

    LB -- Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, 6-3, 233, sr., Olney, Maryland

    LB -- Isaiah Moore, North Carolina State, 6-2, 232, grad., Chester, Virginia

    LB -- Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 6-2, 207, sr., Thomasville, Georgia

    CB -- Fentrell Cypress II, Virginia, 6-0, 184, jr., Rock Hill, South Carolina

    CB -- Storm Duck, North Carolina, 6-0, 200, jr., Boiling Springs, South Carolina

    S -- Erick Hallett II, 5-11, 190, sr., Cypress, Texas

    S -- Tanner Ingle, North Carolina State, 5-10, 186, sr., Orlando, Florida

    P -- Daniel Sparks, Virginia, 6-6, 203, jr., Gadsden, Alabama

    Coach of the Year -- Mike Elko, Duke

    Offensive Player of the Year -- Drake Maye, North Carolina

    Defensive Player of the Year -- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

    Newcomer of the Year -- Jared Verse, Florida State

    Voting panel:

    Mike Barber, Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch; Jonathan Blau, Charleston (South Carolina) Post and Courier; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Jerry DiPaola, Tribune Total Media, Pittsburgh; Joe Giglio, WRAL/99.9 The Fan, Raleigh, North Carolina; Trevor Hass, Boston Globe; Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun Sentinel; Nate Mink, Syracuse (New York), Post-Standard; Brian Murphy, WRALsportsfan.com, Raleigh, North Carolina; Matt Murschel, Orlando (Florida) Sentinel; Ken Suguira, Atlanta Journal-Constitution; David Teel, Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch; David Thompson, Fayetteville (North Carolina) Observer; Steve Wiseman, Durham (North Carolina) Herald-Sun.

