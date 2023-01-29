Mutts’ near triple double sends Va. Tech past Syracuse

1 of 10 Syracuse's Benny Williams (13) right, has his shot tipped by Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 25 points and Hunter Catoor scored 20 points and Virginia Tech used the first half to blow past Syracuse for an 85-70 win on Saturday night.

Catoor made five of his six 3-pointers in the first half and 6-foot-7 forward Justyn Mutts finished two assists short of a triple-double, distributing eight as he effectively penetrated Syracuse’s zone and kicked to open shooters. Mutts scored 11 points and had 12 rebounds and Michael Collins Jr. scored 11.

Virginia Tech (13-8, 3-7 ACC) distributed 26 assists on 32-made field goals. The Hokies shot 53.3% (32 of 60).

The Hokies shot 11 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half, saw three starters enter double digits in scoring and led 52-33 at halftime.

By comparison, the Orange shot 11 for 23 overall before intermission. The Hokies entered the game with a 43-9 record over the last three seasons when leading at halftime.

Judah Mintz’s jumper brought Syracuse within 65-53 nine minutes into the second half, but Mutts threw down a dunk, Basile had a pair of layups and Syracuse failed to score in a little more than two minutes and Virginia Tech extended its lead to 18.

Mintz scored 21 points for the Orange (13-9, 6-5), reserve Justin Taylor scored 12 and Maliq Brown 11. Joe Girard didn’t score his first field goal until 7:12 remaining. He finished with seven points.

Syracuse — which has lost three of four — hosts No. 7 Virginia on Monday. The Hokies now have won consecutive games following a seven-game losing streak. They travel to play No. 20 Miami on Tuesday.

