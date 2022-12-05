AP NEWS
AP All-SEC: Hooker, Anderson, Heupel, win individual honors

By JOHN ZENORDecember 5, 2022 GMT
FILE - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) takes a break on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 65-24. Hooker was named the Offensive player of the year on the All-SEC team announced Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
FILE - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) takes a break on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 65-24. Hooker was named the Offensive player of the year on the All-SEC team announced Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the top defensive player for the second straight year.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was picked as coach of the year by the Associated Press Monday after keeping his team in playoff contention for much of the season. The sixth-ranked Volunteers are 10-2 and face No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Mississippi freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was named newcomer of the year, edging LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. Judkins led the SEC with 1,476 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Hooker was picked as first-team quarterback and offensive player of the year on all but one ballot, with that nod going to Alabama’s Bryce Young in both cases. He suffered a season-ending left knee injury in a loss to South Carolina, finishing with 3,135 yards passing and 27 touchdown passes against just two interceptions.

Anderson was the unanimous pick as defensive player of the year. He has 51 tackles, 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss along with a pick-six.

Other unanimous picks were Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and running backs Judkins and Raheim Sanders (Arkansas).

    • Heupel received six coach of the year votes to edge LSU’s Brian Kelly (five), who led the Tigers into the SEC championship game in his first season. Georgia’s Kirby Smart (three) and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer (one) also received votes.

    The voting was conducted among a panel of 15 sports writers and broadcasters covering the league.

    FIRST TEAM

    Offense

    WR — u-Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, 6-0, 185, Jr., Irmo, South Carolina

    WR — Dominic Lovett, Missouri, 5-10, 185, So., East St. Louis, Illinois

    T — Broderick Jones, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., Lithonia, Georgia

    T — Darnell Wright, Tennessee, 6-6, 335, Sr., Huntington, West Virginia

    G — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida, 6-5, 347, Jr., Greensburg, Louisiana

    G — Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 307, Sr., Indianapolis

    C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 313, Sr., Tulsa, Oklahoma

    TE — u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, So., Napa, California

    QB — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-4, 218, Sr., Greensboro, North Carolina

    RB — u-Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, Fr., Pike Road, Alabama

    RB — u-Raheim Sanders, Arkansas, 6-2, 227, So., Rockledge, Florida

    PK — Jack Podlesny, Georgia, 6-1, 180, Jr., St. Simons Island, Georgia

    AP — Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State, 5-10, 185, Jr., Philadelphia, Mississippi

    Defense

    DE — BJ Ojulari, LSU, 6-3, 250, Jr., Marietta, Georgia

    DE — Isaiah McGuire, Missouri, 6-4, 274, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma

    DT — Jalen Carter, Georgia, 6-3, 300, Jr., Apopka, Florida

    DT — Byron Young, Alabama, 6-3, 292, Sr., Laurel, Mississippi

    LB — u-Will Anderson, Jr., 6-4, 243, Jr., Hampton, Georgia

    LB — Drew Sanders, Arkansas, 6-5, 233, Jr., Denton, Texas

    LB — Harold Perkins Jr., LSU, 6-2, 220, Fr., New Orleans

    CB — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, 6-0, 180, Jr., Grenada, Mississippi

    CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 188, So., Birmingham, Alabama

    S — Christopher Smith, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Sr., Atlanta

    S — Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 195, Jr., East St. Louis, Illinois

    P — Kai Kroeger, South Carolina, 6-4, 207, Jr., Lake Forest, Illinois

    Offensive player of the year: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

    Defensive player of the year: u-Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

    Coach of the year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee

    Newcomer of the year: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss

    SECOND TEAM

    Offense

    WR — Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina, 6-1, 207, Jr., Richmond, Virginia

    WR — Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 200, Jr., Mandeville, Louisiana

    T — Dalton Wagner, Arkansas, 6-9, 331, Sr., Spring Grove, Illinois

    T — Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, Sr., Detroit, Michigan

    G — Beaux Limmer, Arkansas, 6-5, 302, Jr., Tyler, Texas

    G — Ethan White, Florida, 6-4, 331, Jr., Clearwater, Florida

    C — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., New Orleans

    TE — Darnell Washington, Georgia, 6-7, 270, Jr., Las Vegas, Nevada

    QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, Jr., Pasadena, California

    RB — Devon Achane, Texas A&M, 5-9, 185, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

    RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia

    PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 190, Sr., Hoover, Alabama

    AP — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia

    Defense

    DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 256, Sr., Gulfport, Mississippi

    DE — Byron Young, Tennessee, 6-3, 245, Sr., Georgetown, South Carolina

    DT — Mekhi Wingo, LSU, 6-0, 295, So., St. Louis, Missouri

    DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 330, Kentucky, Fr., Detroit, Michigan

    LB — Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia, 6-1, 245, So., Hyattsville, Maryland

    LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 240, Sr., Maplesville, Alabama

    LB — Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri, 6-2, 221, Jr., Shelby, North Carolina

    CB — Kelee Ringo, Georgia, 6-2, 210, So., Tacoma, Washington

    CB — D.J. James, Auburn, 6-1, 174, Jr., Mobile, Alabama

    S — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 206, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

    S — Brian Branch, Alabama, 6-0, 193, Jr., Fayetteville, Georgia

    P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 225, Jr., Melbourne, Australia

    ___

    AP All-SEC Voting Panel: Kayla Anderson, WKRN-TV, Nashville, Tennessee; John Clay, Lexington Herald Leader; David Cloninger, Post and Courier; Adam Cole, Opelika-Auburn News; Robbie Faulk, 247Sports/Starkville Daily News; Garland Gillen, Fox 8 (WVUE-TV), New Orleans; Stephen Hargis, Chattanooga Times Free Press; Michael Katz, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal; Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News; Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star; David Matter, St. Louis Post Dispatch; Tom Murphy, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Ben Portnoy, The State, Columbia, S.C.; Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel; Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.