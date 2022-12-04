Air Force-Baylor matchup in Armed Forces Bowl features RBs

Air Force running back Brad Roberts, center, is stopped after a short gain by Colorado State linebacker Chase Wilson, left, and defensive back Henry Blackburn in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Air Force (9-3, Mountain West) vs. Baylor (6-6, Big 12), Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

LOCATION: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Air Force: RB Brad Roberts, school-record 1,612 yards rushing, 134.3 yards per game, 15 TDs, went for at least 100 yards in 10 games.

Baylor: RB Richard Reese, Big 12 offensive freshman of the year, school freshman-record 962 yards rushing, 14 rushing TDs rank second among FBS freshmen.

NOTABLE

Air Force: Roberts carried 35 times for a career-high 187 yards in regular-season finale against San Diego State, Falcons are on a four-game win streak.

Baylor: Bears finished regular season with three straight losses, all against ranked opponents.

LAST TIME

Baylor 38, Air Force 7, Oct. 22, 1977.

BOWL HISTORY

Air Force: Falcons are 14-13-1 in bowls, including 1-4 in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Baylor: Bears are 14-12 in bowl games; in a bowl for the 11th time since 2011, first time in Armed Forces Bowl.

