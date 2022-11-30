AP sources: West Virginia hiring North Texas’ Baker as AD

West Virginia is hiring North Texas athletic director Wren Baker to be its new AD, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of a contract were still being finalized, but an official announcement from the school was expected later Wednesday.

Baker has been at North Texas since 2016 and Mean Green athletic programs have won 17 conference and division titles since he took over. The football team plays for the Conference USA championship on Friday at No. 23 UTSA. North Texas will join the American Athletic Conference in July.

Baker, who is from Oklahoma, previously worked at Memphis and Missouri. His North Texas biography touts him as having led record fundraising with the Mean Green and at three other schools.

Baker replaces Shane Lyons, who was fired earlier this month, and will immediately face a decision on whether to retain fourth-year football coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers just finished a 5-7 season, the second time they failed to become bowl eligible under Brown and the fourth time since 2000. Brown has a 22-25 record, the worst four-year stretch since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

