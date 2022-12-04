The Top Twenty Five

AP NEWS
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 13-0 1574 1
2. Michigan (1) 13-0 1513 2
3. TCU 12-1 1430 3
4. Ohio St. 11-1 1398 5
5. Alabama 10-2 1285 6
6. Tennessee 10-2 1233 7
7. Utah 10-3 1110 12
8. Southern Cal 11-2 1068 4
9. Penn St. 10-2 1063 8
10. Clemson 11-2 1042 10
11. Kansas St. 10-3 1032 13
12. Washington 10-2 933 9
13. Florida St. 9-3 708 14
14. Tulane 11-2 681 18
15. Oregon 9-3 670 15
16. LSU 9-4 660 11
17. Oregon St. 9-3 644 16
18. UCLA 9-3 570 17
19. Notre Dame 8-4 394 19
20. South Carolina 8-4 382 20
21. Texas 8-4 305 21
22. UTSA 11-2 227 23
23. Troy 11-2 158 -
24. Mississippi St. 8-4 119 25
25. NC State 8-4 59 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Mississippi 27, Fresno St. 25, South Alabama 17, Purdue 17, Illinois 11, Boise St. 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1.

