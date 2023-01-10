The Top Twenty Five

AP NEWS
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 14-0 1575 1
2. TCU 13-1 1484 3
3. Michigan 13-1 1438 2
4. Ohio St. 11-2 1394 4
5. Alabama 11-2 1303 5
6. Tennessee 11-2 1294 6
7. Penn St. 11-2 1200 9
8. Washington 11-2 1097 12
9. Tulane 12-2 1025 14
10. Utah 10-4 876 7
11. Florida St. 10-3 814 13
12. Southern Cal 11-3 795 8
13. Clemson 11-3 791 10
14. Kansas St. 10-4 784 11
15. Oregon 10-3 758 15
16. LSU 10-4 757 16
17. Oregon St. 10-3 742 17
18. Notre Dame 9-4 535 19
19. Troy 12-2 322 23
20. Mississippi St. 9-4 320 24
21. UCLA 9-4 243 18
22. Pittsburgh 9-4 233 -
23. South Carolina 8-5 180 20
24. Fresno St. 10-4 164 -
25. Texas 8-5 95 21

Others receiving votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise St. 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, NC State 6, Iowa 4, Purdue 3, Louisville 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Illinois 1, Cincinnati 1.

