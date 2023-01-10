The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (63)
|14-0
|1575
|1
|2. TCU
|13-1
|1484
|3
|3. Michigan
|13-1
|1438
|2
|4. Ohio St.
|11-2
|1394
|4
|5. Alabama
|11-2
|1303
|5
|6. Tennessee
|11-2
|1294
|6
|7. Penn St.
|11-2
|1200
|9
|8. Washington
|11-2
|1097
|12
|9. Tulane
|12-2
|1025
|14
|10. Utah
|10-4
|876
|7
|11. Florida St.
|10-3
|814
|13
|12. Southern Cal
|11-3
|795
|8
|13. Clemson
|11-3
|791
|10
|14. Kansas St.
|10-4
|784
|11
|15. Oregon
|10-3
|758
|15
|16. LSU
|10-4
|757
|16
|17. Oregon St.
|10-3
|742
|17
|18. Notre Dame
|9-4
|535
|19
|19. Troy
|12-2
|322
|23
|20. Mississippi St.
|9-4
|320
|24
|21. UCLA
|9-4
|243
|18
|22. Pittsburgh
|9-4
|233
|-
|23. South Carolina
|8-5
|180
|20
|24. Fresno St.
|10-4
|164
|-
|25. Texas
|8-5
|95
|21
Others receiving votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise St. 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, NC State 6, Iowa 4, Purdue 3, Louisville 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Illinois 1, Cincinnati 1.