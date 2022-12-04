First Responder Bowl pairs 6-6 teams in Utah State, Memphis

Utah State wide receiver Brian Cobbs (8) catches the ball in front of Boise State cornerback Caleb Biggers (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Utah State (6-6, Mountain West) vs. Memphis (6-6, American Athletic), Dec. 27, 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

LOCATION: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas

TOP PLAYERS

Utah State: WR Brian Cobbs, 70 catches ranks in school’s single-season top 10, 844 yards, 4 TDs.

Memphis: S Quindell Johnson, conference-leading 4 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, 73 tackles.

NOTABLE

Utah State: Aggies bounced back from a 1-4 start to get bowl-eligible for a second straight year and fifth time in a row, excluding the 2020 pandemic season.

Memphis: Tigers lost five of seven after a 4-1 start and are in a bowl for the eighth time since 2014.

LAST TIME

Memphis 31, Utah State 26, Sept. 17, 1977.

BOWL HISTORY

Utah State: Aggies have won two of their last three bowls and are 6-8 all-time, first time in the First Responder Bowl.

Memphis: Tigers are 5-8 in bowls, first time in the First Responder Bowl.

___

