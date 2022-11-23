Wake Forest, Duke seeking eighth win, better bowl game

Wake Forest (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Duke (7-4, 4-3), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE : Wake Forest by 3 1/2.

Series record: Duke leads 58-41-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A better bowl opportunity for the winner as both wrap up ACC play. The Demon Deacons played in the league championship game a year ago, falling to Pittsburgh. They came up short of that goal this year and hope to have its fourth season of eight or more wins since 2017. Duke has only reached the eight-win mark once the past seven seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Wake Forest’s passing attack vs. Duke’s defense. Sam Hartman has been the triggerman of one of college football’s most successful passing games. Wake Forest ranked 11th nationally averaging 311.6 yards a game this season. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, among the worst teams at stopping the pass as they ranked 103rd in the country with 254.4 yards given up per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wake Forest: Hartman. The Demon Deacons’ sixth-year passer is 15th in the country with 3,074 passing yards, with 32 touchdowns (sixth in CFB) and 10 interceptions.

Duke: DB Brandon Johnson. The sophomore is fourth on the team with 45 tackles with 5 1/2 sacks and two interceptions. He’ll be counted on to slow Hartman’s dynamic passing attack.

FACTS & FIGURES

Duke is 35th nationally at 33 points per game while Wake Forest is 94th overall in points given up at almost 29 per contest. ... Wake Forest receiver A.T. Perry has 10 catches for 119 yards in beating Syracuse last week. It’s the second time in three games he’s gone for double-digit receptions and the fourth time this season he’s eclipsed the 100-yard mark. ... Duke QB Riley Leonard threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 28-26 loss to Pittsburgh. ... A victory by the Blue Devils would be coach Mike Elko’s eighth this season, the most for a first year coach since Fred Goldsmith went 8-4 in his debut season of 1994. ... Wake Forest is giving up almost as many yards as it gains this season. The Demon Deacons wrack up 447 yard per contest, but allow 401 each game. ... These schools are located about 80 miles apart. They first played in 1889.

