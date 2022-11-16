No. 19 K-State looks to move closer to title game, faces WVU

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) pass over Baylor cornerback AJ McCarty (19) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) pass over Baylor cornerback AJ McCarty (19) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

No. 19 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP) at West Virginia (4-6, 2-5), Saturday, 2 p.m. EST (ESPN+)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Kansas State by 7 1/2 .

Series record: Tied 6-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas State has the inside track at earning a spot in the Big 12 championship game against No. 4 TCU. The Wildcats are alone in second place and will play for the title if they win both of their remaining games. They also could get in with a win Saturday and a loss by Texas at Kansas. West Virginia needs two more victories to become bowl eligible — and perhaps save embattled coach Neal Brown’s job.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas State backup QB Will Howard vs. West Virginia’s defense. Howard, a junior, will get his second start of the season and the 12th of his career due to a lower body injury to Adrian Martinez. In three games, Howard has thrown for nine touchdowns with one interception. West Virginia is allowing 268 passing yards per game and has given up a total of 42 TDs, the worst in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: RB Deuce Vaughn. The junior is among four Big 12 backs averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game. West Virginia allowed 211 yards to Oklahoma’s Eric Gray last week.

West Virginia: QB Garrett Greene. Whether the sophomore even plays remains to be seen, but he was superb in his most extensive action of the season, a 23-20 win over Oklahoma. Playing the second half in relief of starter JT Daniels, Greene ran for two scores and threw for a third. Brown won’t announce a decision on his starter for Saturday.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas State safety Kobe Savage will miss the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury. He had three interceptions this season, including one last week against Baylor . ... West Virginia has beaten Kansas State three straight times at home. ... Kansas State is among only three Big 12 teams with a winning record on the road. The Wildcats are 3-1. ... Kansas State has allowed 19 touchdowns all season. The Wildcats have 13 interceptions, compared to three for the Mountaineers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2