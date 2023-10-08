Israel-Palestinian conflict
Colorado funeral home
Indigenous Peoples Day
What didn’t happen this week
Powerball up to $1.4B
Sports

Roberson throws for 2, DT Stafford runs for 2, UConn wins first 38-31 over Rice

 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Ta’Quan Roberson threw two touchdown passes, defensive tackle Jelani Stafford ran for two and UConn forced four turnovers and picked up its first win over the season 38-31 over Rice on Saturday.

Rice (3-3) led 14-0 after one quarter but the Huskies (1-5) scored the next four touchdowns, including Jackson Mitchell’s 50-yard scoop and score after a backwards pass for a 28-14 lead early in the second half.

J.T. Daniels’ second touchdown pass to Luke McCaffrey in the second half, a 30-yarder, pulled the Owls within 31-28 with 6:56 to play. But four plays later Roberson found Justin Joly over the middle and he turned it into a 59-yard score.

Chris Shearin picked off Daniel’s at the UConn 25 with 4:16 to play. After a punt, the Owls reached the UConn 5 before settling for a field goal with 40 seconds left but the Huskies covered the onside kick.

Other news
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables wears the Golden Hat as he takes a group photo with his team after their 34-30 victory over Texas in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Turns out, Oklahoma’s back after rousing Red River win; Tide rising in West
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown run against Vanderbilt with quarterback Graham Mertz (15), offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, second from right, and tight end Hayden Hansen (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida rebounds from Kentucky debacle, handles Vanderbilt 38-14 in the Swamp
UCF defensive back Demari Henderson, left, knocks a pass away from Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson (7) during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Neal, Hishaw showcase Kansas run game, Jayhawks run over UCF, 51-22

Roberson was 15 of 29 for 215 yards. He found Cameron Ross for 41 yards in the 28-point surge. That included Stafford’s two short runs, his second-straight game with two TDs. He scored the Huskies’ first TD as a fullback after Pryce Yates sacked Daniels and Stafford recovered at the 2. Two snaps later Mitchell contributed the defensive score.

Chris Hudson recovered a muffed punt to set up Stafford’s second TD.

Daniels was 33 of 49 for 362 yards with McCaffrey catching seven balls for 100 yards. Juma Otoviano had two touchdown runs in the first quarter.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll