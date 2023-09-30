Winston Reid’s interception return caps Weber State’s rally in 28-21 win over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Winston Reid scored on a 40-yard interception return with 1:46 to play and Weber State rallied to defeat Northern Colorado 28-21 on Saturday.

The Wildcats capitalized on a fourth-down stop and two interceptions to score 21 points in the fourth quarter and then ended the last chance for the Bears with another pick.

Weber State tied the game with 2:28 to play on a five-yard run by Kris Jackson four plays after Abraham Williams picked off a pass by Jacob Sirmon and returned it 14 yards to the UNC 22.

Naseme Colvin stopped Blake Haggerty a yard short on a fourth-down reception with 9 1/2 to play. That led to Kylan Weisser’s 1-yard run nine plays and 67 yards later to start the rally.

Jackson finished with 20 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Weisser was 14 of 29 for 201 yards and three interceptions.

Sirmon was 28 of 42 for 287 yards. He had passes of six yards to Kyle Helbig and 4 yards to Fisher Clements to help the Bears (0-5, 0-2) lead 21-7 at halftime.

___

