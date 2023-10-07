Rogers throws 3 TD passes before injury, Mississippi State tops Western Michigan 41-28
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) readies to pass against Western Michigan during second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State running back Jo’Quavious Marks (7) follows a blocker as he runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 41-28 (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Western Michigan running back CJ Hester (3) is tackled by Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson (44) and defensive lineman Donterry Russell (36) during second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Western Michigan wide receiver Leroy Thomas (15) scores on a 25-yard touchdown pass with Mississippi State cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (4) defending during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Western Michigan wide receiver Kenneth Womack (9) takes a pass upfield for a first down against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
CORRECTS SCORE - Western Michigan quarterback Hayden Wolff (11) passes against Mississippi State during second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 41-28. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Western Michigan wide receiver Kenneth Womack (9) takes a pass upfield for a first down against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
CORRECTS SCORE - Mississippi State running back Seth Davis (23) runs past blockers on his way to a 5-yard touchdown run during second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 41-28. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Western Michigan running back Zahir Abdus-Salaam (10) reaches for an overthrown pass against Mississippi State during first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw three touchdown passes before leaving with an injury and Mississippi State held off Western Michigan 41-28 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (3-3), who lost running back Jo’Quavious Marks in the first half, had 440 yards of offense with 226 through the air and 194 on the ground. Rogers was 16 of 22 for 189 yards before getting hurt in the fourth quarter. Mike Wright got his most snaps of the season and was 7 of 10 for 57 yards with another seven carries for 24 yards.
MSU surrendered more than 400 yards to the Broncos who were short two offensive linemen, quarterback Treyson Bourguet and running back Jalen Buckley. Third string QB Hayden Wolff had no problems for the most part as he was 27 of 35 for 262 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Western Michigan (2-4).
The Broncos had 413 yards, 297 passing but Shawn Preston Jr.’s interception late in the fourth quarter sealed the win.
Freshman Seth Davis had 10 carries for 65 yards and his first touchdown for the Bulldogs. Eastern Washington transfer receiver Freddie Roberson had five catches for 68 yards and his first TD.
BIG PICTURE
Western Michigan: Lance Taylor’s squad has to be thrilled with the effort playing shorthanded against an SEC team. The remainder of the schedule are all Mid-America Conference games.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs’ defense continues to struggle under first-year defensive coordinator Matt Brock. It was the fourth time this season that State has surrendered 400 yards or more and this one came against a MAC team playing its third-string running back.
UP NEXT
Western Michigan hosts Miami University on Saturday.
Mississippi State has a bye before going to Arkansas on Oct. 21.
