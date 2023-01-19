Regents name new presidents at Clayton State, Atlanta Metro

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia college presidents will shift to new jobs at Clayton State University and Atlanta Metropolitan State College next month.

Georj Lewis is taking over Clayton State University in Morrow and leaving his current post as president at Atlanta Metropolitan State. Ingrid Thompson-Sellers will become president at Atlanta Metropolitan State, leaving the same position at South Georgia State College in Douglas.

The moves, approved Wednesday by the state university system’s board of regents, take effect Feb. 1.

Lewis has been president of 1,440-student Atlanta Metropolitan State since November 2019 and was initially named interim president there in July 2019.

Thompson-Sellers has been president of 1,800-student South Georgia State since May 2017 and was initially named interim president there in June 2016.

University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue praised both as “experienced leaders who understand the university system’s top priority is our students and their success, both on campus and in the workforce.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interim Clayton State President Kerry Hayward will move back to her prior role as university attorney at Georgia State University.

Regents said they would soon announce a transition plan for South Georgia State.

Lewis was vice president for student affairs at Georgia Southern University before he was named president of Atlanta Metropolitan State. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in counseling and student personnel from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. He has a doctorate in educational leadership from Georgia Southern.

Thompson-Sellers was senior associate dean and professor of business information systems at Georgia State before she was named president. She earned her bachelor’s degree in physics from The University of the West Indies, a master’s degree in telecommunications from Iona University and a doctoral degree in instructional technology from Georgia State University.