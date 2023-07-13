A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
U.S. News

$1.2M bail set for man charged with killing Tennessee surgeon remembered as skilled, beloved doctor

Larry Pickens, the man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the shooting of Dr. Benjamin Mauck, stands in the courtroom for his arraignment at the Collierville Municipal Court in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Larry Pickens, the man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the shooting of Dr. Benjamin Mauck, stands in the courtroom for his arraignment at the Collierville Municipal Court in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Judge Lee Ann Dobson speaks with Larry Pickens, the man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the shooting of Dr. Benjamin Mauck, during Pickens' arraignment at the Collierville Municipal Court in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged with killing a hand surgeon at a Tennessee clinic was being held on $1.2 million bail Thursday as those who knew the doctor remembered him as a skilled and beloved medical professional who cared for his patients.

Larry Pickens, 29, told a judge Thursday that he could not afford the bail and wasn’t sure if he could afford a lawyer, the Commercial Appeal reported. He did not enter a plea. Judge Lee Ann Dobson told Pickens that a public defender would not cost him anything and set his next court date for July 20.

Pickens was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of Dr. Benjamin Mauck at Campbell Clinic Orthopedics in the Memphis suburb of Collierville on Tuesday. Police said Mauck was shot in an exam room and that Pickens had been at the clinic for several hours before the shooting.

Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

Patients and friends of Mauck remembered him on social media and in news reports as a dedicated physician and friend.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said its staff were grieving the loss of their colleague.

“He left a mark on the lives of the many patients he helped and our Le Bonheur family,” the hospital said in a tweet.

Mauck joined the Le Bonheur/Campbell Clinic Pediatric Hand Clinic in 2012 after completing a hand surgery fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, according to an article posted on the hospital’s website.

The clinic treats children with congenital abnormalities or traumatic injuries of the hand and upper extremities, the hospital said.

“The human hand is a so important to what makes us human — how we interact with the world around us and each other,” Mauck said in the article. “I wanted to be a part of restoring a patients’ ability to do that.”

In the article, Kaitlynn Vaughn said Mauck operated on the clasped thumbs of her 4-year-old son, who was born with a form of arthrogryposis, a genetic disorder that primarily affected his hands and feet.

“We love Dr. Mauck and are so happy with how Cayden’s procedure turned out,” she said.

In an email sent to Le Bonheur staff after the shooting, interim president and surgeon-in-chief Trey Eubanks called Mauck’s death “an unthinkable tragedy.” Eubanks said Mauck was a beloved colleague and dedicated doctor.

“We already miss him,” Eubanks said.

Mauck graduated from Lambuth University in 2002 and the University of Tennessee’s medical school in 2006, according to a biography posted on Campbell Clinic’s website.

Memphis musician Chris Milam said Mauck performed surgery on his hand in 2018.

“My future as a guitar player & artist would’ve looked drastically different if not for his work,” Milam said in a tweet. “I knew him as an excellent doctor and a cheerful, conscientious man.”