Victim in fatal Tennessee health clinic shooting was a doctor, motive remains unclear

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The health care worker who was fatally shot inside a clinic exam room in a Memphis suburb has been identified as a doctor, according to the facility, though details of what prompted the attack remained unclear Wednesday.

“We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck,” the Campbell Clinic said in a statement hours after the shooting on Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect on Wednesday as 29-year-old Larry Pickens of Memphis and said he has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Pickens had reportedly been at the clinic for several hours before the shooting, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane told news outlets, adding that the attack involved only two people and there was no active shooter situation. The suspect was found with a gun five minutes after the shooting, Lane said.

Authorities did not give a motive and declined to release more information citing the ongoing investigation.

In addition to working at Campbell Clinic, Mauck also was on staff as a surgeon at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Trey Eubanks, interim president at the hospital.

“Ben was a friend to so many of us — a respected member of our Le Bonheur family, a beloved colleague and a dedicated physician to so many patients,” Eubanks said. “His death is an unthinkable tragedy, and I am at loss at what to say.”