FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
World News

Biden administration suspends satellite monitoring of Colombian coca crops amid surge in cocaine

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2012 file photo, police patrol a coca field as hired farmers uproot coca shrubs as part of a manual eradication campaign of illegal crops in San Miguel on Colombia's southern border with Ecuador. The U.S. State Department confirmed on July 13, 2023 that the Biden administration has suspended satellite monitoring of coca crops in Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2012 file photo, police patrol a coca field as hired farmers uproot coca shrubs as part of a manual eradication campaign of illegal crops in San Miguel on Colombia’s southern border with Ecuador. The U.S. State Department confirmed on July 13, 2023 that the Biden administration has suspended satellite monitoring of coca crops in Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JOSHUA GOODMAN
 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration has quietly ditched a key gauge used for decades to measure success in the war on drugs, suspending satellite monitoring of coca crops in Colombia amid a surge of cocaine production in South America.

A State Department spokesperson said the move was “temporary” but gave no timeframe for data collection to resume or explain why it was suspended in the first place. It was also unclear whether satellite surveys would continue in Peru and Bolivia, which together account for about half of coca production in the Andean region.

The move, first reported by Colombia’s El Tiempo newspaper, has drawn outrage from Republicans in Congress from Florida, who have been threatening to decertify Colombia’s government for failing to cooperate in U.S. anti-narcotics efforts. But it tracks with leftist Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s efforts to refocus law enforcement efforts away from the rural backwaters where coca is grown to instead chase large-scale smugglers and money launderers who reap the bulk of the drug trade’s profits.

Other news
FILE - Oscar Ivan Zuluaga, presidential candidate for the Democratic Centre, speaks during a debate ahead of primaries in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 25, 2022. Zuluaga, a former finance minister, who came close to winning the 2014 election, was charged in a public hearing on Monday, July 10, 2023 with the crimes of fraud, graft and falsifying documents, in relation to the construction firm Odebrecht. The former candidate for the Democratic Center party, pleaded innocent. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia, File))
Colombian prosecutors accuse former presidential candidate of taking money from Odebrecht
Colombian prosecutors have accused a former presidential candidate of receiving at least $2.8 million from Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction giant that has admitted paying bribes across Latin America to secure infrastructure contracts.
FILE - President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, right, poses for a picture with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2023. Lula met with Petro on Saturday, July 8, 2023, to build momentum for an upcoming summit on the Amazon rainforest and enhance efforts for its protection.(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
The presidents of Brazil and Colombia meet to boost cooperation ahead of Amazon summit
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro to build momentum for upcoming regional summit on the Amazon rainforest and enhance efforts for its protection.
A protester waves a national flag during a march against Colombian President Gustavo Petro's government, in Bolivar square in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Colombia's opposition is protesting sweeping reforms to the nation's healthcare system, pensions and labor. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Thousands take to the streets in Colombia to protest leftist government’s reforms
Thousands of people are marching in Colombia to voice their frustration with President Gustavo Petro’s government and its attempts to make sweeping changes to the nation’s health and pension systems, and its labor laws.
FILE - In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces press office, soldiers and Indigenous men tend to the four Indigenous children who were missing for 40 days after surviving a deadly plane crash, in the Solano jungle, Caqueta state, Colombia, June 9, 2023. (Colombia's Armed Force Press Office via AP, File)
4 Indigenous children lost in jungle for 40 days after plane crash are found alive in Colombia
Colombian authorities have found alive four Indigenous children who survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of n intense search in the Amazon jungles that held Colombians on edge.

“We are constantly assessing the effectiveness of various counternarcotics efforts and make changes to our efforts as needed,” the State Department spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement. The spokesperson gave the comment on condition of anonymity, citing agency policy. “We continue to work with the Government of Colombia on the monitoring of illicit coca crops.”

Since at least 1987, the U.S. government has published annual estimates of coca cultivation in Colombia. The numbers soared to an all-time high in 2020, when the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy estimated that 245,00 hectares of land — an area three times the size of New York City — was planted with the illicit crop used to make cocaine. Last year’s report showed production was almost unchanged in 2021 from the same high level.

In the first five months of 2023, Petro’s government has manually eradicated just 4,511 hectares of coca — down almost 90% from the 33,454 hectares yanked during the same period a year ago, when the law and order conservative Ivan Duque was still in power.

While the U.S. hasn’t commented on what prompted the policy shift, Republicans have seized on it to attack Petro, a former leftist guerrilla, as he seeks better ties with Venezuela’s socialist government and tries to cut a deal with the nation’s last remaining rebel group.

“This is a gift to the Petro Administration,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and a senior member of the Committee on Foreign Relations, said in a statement to The Associated Press. “It’s another example of the Biden Administration giving concessions to far-left governments in the region.”

Petro has pushed back, arguing that the U.S. would be wise to refocus its attention on the fentanyl crisis, which is blamed for tens of thousands of overdose deaths.

“Things change,” he wrote in a Tweet this week in respond to attacks from Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Miami Republican who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Without directly addressing questions about the future of the U.S. coca monitoring effort he said “the structure of drug consumption is changing for the worse, reducing demand for cocaine, which is starting to flow to other parts of the planet.”

Adam Isacson, the director for defense oversight at the Washington Office on Latin America, said that satellite monitoring of coca crops offers valuable insights into Colombia’s ability to assert state control in remote, economically depressed areas that have long been dominated by illegal armed groups.

But as a tool for estimating cocaine flows it’s less reliable than other measures that have remained mostly stable in recent years like data on cocaine purity, street prices and overdose deaths. Additionally, the United Nations in conjunction with Colombian authorities annually conducts its own survey of coca cultivation that combines satellite data with on-the-ground verification.

Still, he suspects politics also may have played a role in the U.S. decision to pull the plug.

“If you put a lot of weight on hectares you’re on a collision course with the Petro government, which doesn’t want to make eradication the center of its narcotics strategy,” he said. “The U.S. may be calculating it doesn’t need a major irritant with its closest military ally in the hemisphere.”

The Biden administration has tried to delicately downplay policy differences with Colombia’s first-ever leftist government on narcotics, trade, negotiations with armed rebel groups and sanctions on Venezuela’s socialist government, emphasizing instead the more than two decades of close bilateral cooperation.

The diplomatic dance has yielded some positive results. Petro visited the White House in April and spoke alongside Biden about a “common agenda” to fight climate change and address migration. A few days later, the U.S. said it would launch a processing center in Colombia to handle growing numbers of migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere in South America seeking entry into the U.S.

“We are going down the same river, a river that leads us to ever-greater democracy and ever-greater freedom,” Petro said at the White House.

The State Department spokesperson said that disrupting cocaine trafficking remains a “high priority” because it foments violence, crime and death throughout the hemisphere.

The White House’s drug policy coordination office, which every July releases the coca monitoring report, did not respond to a request for comment.

AP Writer Juan Francisco Valbuena in Bogota, Colombia, contributed to this report. Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman