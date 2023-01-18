AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 55, Sheridan 24

Baker 48, Vale 38

Bandon 45, Waldport 27

Barlow 88, Sandy 39

Beaverton 58, Southridge 37

Blanchet Catholic 45, Santiam 36

C.S. Lewis 47, Perrydale 32

Central Catholic 56, Gresham 44

Central Linn 51, Toledo 24

Clackamas 83, Reynolds 19

Country Christian 61, Columbia Christian 41

Eagle Point 52, Ashland 28

East Linn Christian 37, Monroe 32

Eddyville 41, Triangle Lake 35

Elmira 43, Cottage Grove 30

Forest Grove 55, Glencoe 27

Gervais 49, Salem Academy 30

Gold Beach 54, Reedsport 16

Hermiston 75, Southridge, Wash. 45

Horizon Christian Tualatin 44, Catlin Gabel 32

La Salle 47, Canby 37

Liberty 76, Century 40

Madras 66, Estacada 21

Marist 40, North Bend 22

Marshfield 51, Junction City 40

McMinnville 64, Newberg 43

Molalla 66, Gladstone 64

Myrtle Point 46, Days Creek 21

N. Clackamas Christian 44, Open Door 15

Nelson 54, David Douglas 19

North Douglas 59, Mohawk 16

North Lake/Paisley 46, Sherman 22

ADVERTISEMENT

North Marion 42, Dallas 40, OT

Oakland 37, Illinois Valley 22

Oregon City 53, St. Mary’s Academy 19

Oregon Episcopal 54, De La Salle 36

Regis 46, Willamina 31

Santiam Christian 64, Jefferson 44

South Medford 65, Grants Pass 30

South Wasco County 80, Klickwood, Wash. 48

Southwest Christian 53, St. Stephens Academy 10

Sports

  • Staley to return as Chargers coach; Lombardi fired as OC

  • No. 1 Swiatek eases by Osorio; No. 3 Pegula advances

  • Pegula, whose family owns Bills, honors Hamlin in Australia

  • Rodgers says he can play at MVP level in right situation

    • Springfield 62, Churchill 25

    Thurston 35, North Eugene 31

    Tigard 44, Lake Oswego 23

    Trout Lake, Wash. 48, Irrigon 31

    Tualatin 47, Lakeridge 10

    Wallowa 58, Pilot Rock 37

    Western Christian High School 38, Culver 16

    Weston-McEwen 44, Dayton 40

    Westside Christian 50, Valley Catholic 37

    Westview 56, Aloha 27

    Willamette 54, South Eugene 14

    Wilsonville 59, Hillsboro 26

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Crow vs. Mapleton, ccd.

    New Hope Christian vs. Prospect, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.