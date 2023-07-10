FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in New York
Colombian prosecutors accuse former presidential candidate of taking money from Odebrecht

FILE - Oscar Ivan Zuluaga, presidential candidate for the Democratic Centre, speaks during a debate ahead of primaries in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 25, 2022. Zuluaga, a former finance minister, who came close to winning the 2014 election, was charged in a public hearing on Monday, July 10, 2023 with the crimes of fraud, graft and falsifying documents, in relation to the construction firm Odebrecht. The former candidate for the Democratic Center party, pleaded innocent. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia, File))

By MANUEL RUEDA
 
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian prosecutors accused a former presidential candidate Monday of receiving at least $2.8 million from Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction giant that has admitted paying bribes across Latin America to secure infrastructure contracts.

Oscar Ivan Zuluaga, a former finance minister who came close to winning the 2014 election, was charged with fraud, illicit enrichment and falsification of documents. Charged at a public hearing that lasted four hours, Zuluaga pleaded innocent.

Prosecutors said Zuluaga met with Odebrecht executives prior to the 2014 presidential campaign and agreed to a scheme through which the construction company helped pay for the services of a political strategist, using accounts in Panama.

Officials said Zuluaga did not report the Odebrecht contributions with Colombia’s National Electoral Council, as required by law, and instructed his son, who was then his campaign manager, to hide those funds.

Zuluaga was a close ally of conservative Alvaro Uribe, who was president in 2002- 2010 and is still one of Colombia’s most influential politicians. Uribe, who leads the Democratic Center Party, headed off a second presidential run by Zuluaga last year, expressing concern about his possible ties to Odebrecht.

The case raises new questions about Odebrecht’s involvement in Colombian politics, where the company has admitted to paying out at least $12 million in bribes to government officials and has been linked to several campaigns. Colombian prosecutors recently charged a former transport minister with illegally helping Odebrecht get contracts for the expansion of a highway.

In 2016, Odebrecht confessed in a New York federal court, that it had paid out almost $800 million in bribes to officials in 12 countries as it competed for public works contracts. The company, which helped build World Cup stadiums, airports and highways across the region, reached a plea deal with U.S. officials, in which it agreed to pay at least $3.5 billion in fines.

The plea deal spurred investigations in several Latin American countries, including Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Peruvian prosecutors are still looking into Odebrecht’s ties to influential politicians that include former heads of state.

The company changed its name in 2020 and is now known as Novonor.