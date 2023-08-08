A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York. A woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach, officials said. Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
In 50 years, hip-hop has transcended generations, defied norms and reshaped the cultural landscape.
50 years of hip-hop
Sports

Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup

Colombia's Daniela Arias celebrates at the end of the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jamaica and Colombia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Colombia’s Daniela Arias celebrates at the end of the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jamaica and Colombia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

By JOSÉ MANUEL VALLADARES
 
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — It was before sunrise in Colombia when the celebrations began.

Catalina Usme’s goal at the Women’s World Cup in Melbourne — 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) away — helped Colombia beat Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesday and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time.

“The dawn was worth it, we did not fail them,” said Linda Caicedo, Colombia’s 18-year-old sensation. “We made history today, but this is step by step.”

Colombia moves to Sydney for a knockout match Saturday against European champion England, which advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Nigeria on Monday.

The 33-year-old Usme scored the only goal of the match in style. She controlled a center pass by Ana María Guzmán and took a powerful shot with her left foot to put Colombia a step away from the semifinals.

“I have a lot of confidence in the penalty box, I am cold-blooded there,” Usme said. “This goal is for God, who makes me brave, and for my family who cried and dreamed with me.”

Usme spoke to her parents in the city of Jamundi thanks to local television RCN.

“I am the most proud mommy. I am always supporting her and sending her good energies,” Luz María Pineda said in a house that was turned into a sort of soccer museum with her daughter’s awards and pictures.

Colombia’s victory resonated with many celebrities in the South American country, including Radamel Falcao, the top goal scorer for the men’s national team.

“They are writing their own history. Congratulations, Colombia is with you,” Falcao said on his social media channels.

Singer Maluma also celebrated in Colombia’s soccer federation social media accounts: “Vaaaamooooosss,” he said.

Colombia’s sports ministry hailed “the feelings, the character and the bravery” of the Colombian team in “making the country’s name shine with women’s sport and a story that is writing itself.”

Las Cafeteras, making their third World Cup appearance, had also reached the round of 16 in 2015 but were stopped in a 2-0 loss to the United States.

Now, they’re only team from the Americas still in contention.

More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup