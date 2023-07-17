A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Sports

Avalanche sign forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract and avoid arbitration

 
Share

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have avoided arbitration with forward Ross Colton, signing him to a four-year contract.

The deal is worth $16 million with a $4 million annual salary-cap hit, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t disclose contract terms.

Colorado acquired Colton from cap-strapped Tampa Bay prior to the NHL draft for the 37th pick. Colton was a restricted free agent whose arbitration rights could have hurt the Lightning, making him their top trade candidate.

Other news
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning's Ross Colton (79) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, April 6, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Colton from Tampa Bay Wednesday, June 28, and are expected to lose J.T. Compher to free agency. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Compher is testing the free agent market. Colton scored in the clinching game when the Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning. They’re expected to lose J.T. Compher
The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Ross Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The move almost certainly spells the end of J.T.

Colton, now 26, scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal for Tampa Bay in 2021. He was also with the Lightning the following year when they lost to the Avalanche in the final.

“Ross is a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said at the time of the trade. “He has physicality to his game, is ultra-competitive and his versatility will make him a valuable addition to our lineup in a lot of ways.”

The Robbinsville, New Jersey, native has 83 points in 190 NHL regular-season games with Tampa Bay.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports