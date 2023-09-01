Missing Colorado climber found dead in Glacier National Park, cause of death under investigation

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado man who went missing on a climbing trip in Glacier National Park was found dead Friday morning, park officials said.

Adam Fuselier, 32, of Castle Pines, Colorado, was reported overdue on Wednesday from a planned climb on Reynolds Mountain. His family had last talked to him on Tuesday.

Rangers found his vehicle at Logan Pass on Wednesday.

Tips from fellow hikers helped narrow the search area and his body was found Friday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, park officials said.