A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York. A woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach, officials said. Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
In 50 years, hip-hop has transcended generations, defied norms and reshaped the cultural landscape.
50 years of hip-hop
U.S. News

Judge blocks Colorado law raising age to buy a gun to 21

FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, front left, pauses as he speaks as Sandy Phillips, second from right, and her husband, Lonnie, who lost their daughter in the mass shooting at a theatre in Aurora, Colo., look on before Polis signed four gun control bills into law during a ceremony April 28, 2023, in the State Capitol in Denver. A federal judge on Monday, Aug. 7, has blocked Colorado from enforcing a new law raising the age to purchase any gun from 18 to 21. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, front left, pauses as he speaks as Sandy Phillips, second from right, and her husband, Lonnie, who lost their daughter in the mass shooting at a theatre in Aurora, Colo., look on before Polis signed four gun control bills into law during a ceremony April 28, 2023, in the State Capitol in Denver. A federal judge on Monday, Aug. 7, has blocked Colorado from enforcing a new law raising the age to purchase any gun from 18 to 21. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has blocked Colorado from enforcing a new law raising the age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21.

U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer issued a preliminary injunction Monday following a legal challenge by a gun rights group. In a ruling that frequently referenced a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded Second Amendment rights last year, he concluded that the lawsuit brought by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners would likely succeed and barred the state from enforcing the law until the case is resolved.

The law was one of four gun control bills signed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in April, following the lead of other states trying to confront a surge in violent crime and mass shootings.

Last year’s Supreme Court decision in a New York case changed a test lower courts had used for evaluating challenges to gun laws, threatening to upend firearms restrictions across the country.

Other news
FILE - Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Senate Finance committee hearing about President Joe Biden's proposed budget request for the fiscal year 2024, Thursday, March 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson has launched an exploratory committee as she considers running for the seat held by Blackburn in 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Member of ‘Tennessee Three’ makes move toward 2024 Senate bid
FILE - An image of the weapon used during the Newtown school shooting is displayed while attorney Josh Koskoff speaks during a news conference in Trumbull, Conn., Feb. 15, 2022. A federal judge on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, rejected a request to temporarily block Connecticut's landmark 2013 gun control law, passed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, until a gun rights group's lawsuit against the statute has concluded. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Judge rejects attempt to temporarily block Connecticut’s landmark gun law passed after Sandy Hook
FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to reporters outside the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 24, 2023. Pearson and Jones, who became Democratic heroes as members of the “Tennessee Three,” reclaimed their legislative seats Thursday, Aug. 3, after they were expelled for involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Both expelled members of ‘Tennessee Three’ win back their state House seats

Colorado’s law effectively sought to prevent those between 18 and 20 from buying rifles and shotguns. A federal law already prevents licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to those under 21 but that ban has also been challenged in light of the Supreme Court decision.

A spokesperson for Polis, Conor Cahill, called the difference in age limits for different types of guns a “loophole.”

“The Governor is working towards his goal of making Colorado one of the ten safest states in the country — and the same age requirements for pistols and rifles would help support responsible gun ownership,” he said.

In a statement, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners’ executive director, Taylor Rhodes, said the group warned Colorado lawmakers the effort would be struck down in court.

“Today, our crystal ball became a reality. But it doesn’t stop here. We won’t stop fighting until every single unconstitutional anti-gun law is struck down,” Rhodes said.