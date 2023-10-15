Israel-Hamas war
Solar eclipse
France on alert after stabbing
Hunter Biden
Oregon football
Sports

Dallas fails to clinch playoff spot in 1-1 draw with Rapids

 
Share

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Velasco scored late in the first half and FC Dallas settled for a 1-1 draw Saturday night with the Colorado Rapids when a victory would have clinched a spot in the postseason.

Rafael Navarro scored his first career goal, finding the net unassisted in the 25th minute to give Colorado (5-16-12) the lead. It was Navarro’s ninth career appearance — all starts.

Velasco answered with his fourth goal of the season, unassisted in the 37th minute to get Dallas (10-10-13) even.

Maarten Paes finished with four saves for Dallas. Marko Ilic saved one shot for Colorado.

Other news
Germany's Jamal Musiala, left, and United States' Gio Reyna, right, battle for the ball during an international friendly soccer match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Germany beats US 3-1 in soccer exhibition as Reyna plays under Berhalter for first time since feud
Italy's Giacomo Bonaventura, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and Malta in Bari, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. ( Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
Italy puts scandal-ridden week behind it to beat Malta 4-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying
FILE - Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, left, gives thumbs up as he stands with his older brother Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani on the podium after the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is withdrawing his offer to buy Manchester United, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Man United sale: Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim is withdrawing his bid - AP source

The Rapids entered play having won four of the previous five meetings with Dallas, including the last two — but all four wins were at home. Colorado is 0-5-4 in its last nine trips to Frisco.

Colorado snaps a 10-match losing streak on the road in all competitions, one shy of the club record. The Rapids were outscored 30-6 during the skid.

Dallas has played to five straight draws and has finished in a tie in seven of its last eight matches. Dallas is 4-1-10 in its last 15 matches in all competitions.

Dallas ends regular-season play on the road on Saturday against the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Rapids will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday in their finale.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer