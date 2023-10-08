Israel-Palestinian conflict
Quiñónes sparks four-goal first half, Dynamo beat Rapids 5-1

 
HOUSTON (AP) — Nelson Quiñónes scored two goals of Houston’s four first-half goals and the Dynamo breezed to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

The Dynamo snapped the Rapids’ nine-match unbeaten streak in the series with the win. It was the second time this season Houston had a four-goal first half.

Quiñónes picked up his third goal of the season three minutes into the match for Houston (13-11-9) with assists from Griffin Dorsey and defender Erik Sviatchenko. Amine Bassi took passes from Corey Baird and Adalberto Carrasquilla and scored his 10th goal of the campaign for a 2-0 lead.

Quiñónes stretched the Dynamo lead to 3-0 in the 28th minute on Héctor Herrera’s 15th assist this season. Herrara trails Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada for the league league by two helpers. Carrasquilla picked up a second assist in the 41st minute on Baird’s eighth netter this season for a 4-0 lead at the half.

Colorado (5-16-11) avoided a shutout when Cole Bassett took a pass from Connor Ronan in the 53rd minute and scored for a sixth time this season.

Jose Artur completed the scoring with his second goal of the season, using assists from Bassi and Quiñónes in the 84th minute.

Steve Clark did not make a save for Houston. Marko Ilic saved five shots for Colorado.

The Dynamo have posted 11 victories at home this season, one off the club record set in 2017.

Houston has allowed only 36 goals this season with one match to play in the regular season. The club record in any 34-match season is 41.

Colorado travels to play FC Dallas on Saturday. Houston returns to action on Oct. 21 when it travels to play the Portland Timbers.

