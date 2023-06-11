Torres, Enrique lead Orlando City to 2-0 victory over Rapids

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

Torres, Enrique lead Orlando City to 2-0 victory over Rapids

 
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres and Ramiro Enrique scored second-half goals and Orlando City beat Colorado 2-0 on Saturday night in a match that saw the Rapids lose two players to red cards.

Neither team scored in the first half and Colorado was forced to play a man down after Braian Galván was red-carded in the 39th minute.

Torres scored the only goal Orlando City (7-4-5) would need when he took a pass from Mauricio Pereyra in the 56th minute and found the net for the fifth time this season.

Other news
The stands are empty in Dick's Sporting Good Park as severe storms in the area force the delay of an MLS soccer match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Major League Soccer match between Colorado and Vancouver postponed by severe weather
A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps was postponed due to severe weather. A new date for the match will be announced later.
Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry, right, pursues the ball with San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill, left, in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Earthquakes, Rapids play to scoreless draw
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Daniel de Sousa Brito saved five shots in goal for San Jose as the Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough, front, tumbles to the pitch after stopping a shot by Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Real Salt Lake keeps Rapids winless at home with 3-2 victory
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Real Salt Lake scored three times in the first half and held on for a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.
FILE - Colorado Rapids midfielder Max Alves (8) goes for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. Goias state District Attorney Fernando Cesconetto, the lead investigator of Brazil’s sprawling soccer match-fixing scandal, said he has uncovered potential evidence of wrongdoing by players in other countries. Cesconetto tells The Associated Press that the case of Rapids' Alves, who was reportedly named in the probe, could be prosecuted in the United States. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Brazil’s soccer match-fixing scandal has international reach, investigator says
The lead investigator of Brazil’s sprawling soccer match-fixing scandal said he has uncovered potential evidence of wrongdoing by players in other countries.

Enrique scored his first career goal — with an assist from Torres — in the 83rd minute to provide some extra cushion for Orlando City.

Lalas Abubakar was sent off the field in the 75th minute for a second yellow card, forcing the Rapids to play two men down the rest of the way.

Pedro Gallese saved two shots to earn the clean sheet for Orlando City. Marko Ilic finished with four saves in his third start this season for the Rapids.

Orlando City has won all four home matches with Colorado (2-9-7). The Rapids and Portland Timbers are the only clubs to have played at least one match in Orlando without picking up a point.

Orlando City improves to 2-0-2 in its last four home matches.

Colorado has just 13 points through 18 matches, its lowest amount in club history. The Rapids entered play as one of six teams in league history to total 13 points through the first 17 matches.

The Rapids and Orlando City are one of four teams with more points on the road than at home.

Orlando City travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday. Colorado is idle.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport