Sports

St Louis City keeps Rapids reeling with 2-0 victory

 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis City scored two quick goals and Roman Bürki made three saves to lead St. Louis City to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Defender Tim Parker gave St. Louis City (11-7-2) the lead in the 4th minute when he used a pass from Aziel Jackson to score for a second time this season.

Jared Stroud notched his fourth goal of the campaign, scoring in the 11th minute for a 2-0 lead. Samuel Adeniran and Kyle Hiebert had assists.

Bürki earned his fourth clean sheet of the season for expansion St. Louis City. William Yarbrough had five saves for Colorado (2-10-8).

Colorado falls to 1-5-0 in its last six road matches against first-year clubs with all five losses by shutouts. The Rapids’ only win was a 1-0 victory over Austin in 2021.

St. Louis City outshot the Rapids 20-9 with a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. St. Louis City is 12-0-1 when taking at least five shots on target and 0-8-1 when taking fewer than five shots this season.

The Rapids have been shut out in four straight matches and six of the last seven in all competitions. The club has been blanked a league-high 12 times in all competitions this season.

Colorado returns home to host the Portland Timbers on Tuesday. St. Louis City will travel to play Toronto FC on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport