Braves host the Rockies to start 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (29-41, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (42-26, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, .00 ERA, .78 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -249, Rockies +204; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies to open a four-game series.

Atlanta has gone 20-15 in home games and 42-26 overall. The Braves have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .264.

Colorado is 13-22 on the road and 29-41 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .257, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with a .333 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 44 RBI. Orlando Arcia is 15-for-38 with a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz has a .295 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 14 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Nolan Jones is 13-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .304 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: day-to-day (leg), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .