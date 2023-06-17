AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Rockies bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

By The Associated PressJune 17, 2023 GMT

Colorado Rockies (29-43, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-26, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (4-1, 2.69 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -298, Rockies +242; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup with the Atlanta Braves as losers of three straight games.

Atlanta has a 44-26 record overall and a 22-15 record in home games. Braves hitters are batting a collective .265, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has gone 13-24 in road games and 29-43 overall. The Rockies are 23-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 15 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .327 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 16-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Sports

  • Rickie Fowler, a fan favorite, takes center stage for the weekend at the US Open

  • Max Homa, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth miss cut at U.S. Open

  • Rickie Fowler's wild ride gives him a 1-shot lead in the US Open

  • NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for 2nd social media video involving a gun

    • Jurickson Profar has 17 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 13-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .298 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

    Rockies: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

    INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.