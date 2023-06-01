Diamondbacks host the Rockies on 4-game home win streak
Colorado Rockies (24-33, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23, second in the NL West)
Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.31 ERA, .97 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.
Arizona is 33-23 overall and 18-12 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .262, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.
Colorado has a 9-19 record on the road and a 24-33 record overall. The Rockies are 15-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 5-1 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads Arizona with 12 home runs while slugging .475. Ketel Marte is 13-for-44 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.
Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 25 extra base hits (15 doubles, two triples and eight home runs). Elias Diaz is 11-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs
Rockies: 5-5, .274 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 15 runs
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)
Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.