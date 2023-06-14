Red Sox host the Rockies on home losing streak

Colorado Rockies (29-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (33-35, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-5, 7.57 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (3-2, 4.78 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -234, Rockies +191; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Colorado Rockies looking to stop their five-game home losing streak.

Boston has gone 17-18 in home games and 33-35 overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .331.

Colorado has gone 13-21 in road games and 29-40 overall. The Rockies have gone 14-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 16 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .247 for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 11-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 19 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 RBI for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 13-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .