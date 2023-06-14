AP NEWS
Red Sox host the Rockies on home losing streak

By The Associated PressJune 14, 2023 GMT

Colorado Rockies (29-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (33-35, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-5, 7.57 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (3-2, 4.78 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -234, Rockies +191; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Colorado Rockies looking to stop their five-game home losing streak.

Boston has gone 17-18 in home games and 33-35 overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .331.

Colorado has gone 13-21 in road games and 29-40 overall. The Rockies have gone 14-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 16 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .247 for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 11-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Ryan McMahon has 19 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 RBI for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 13-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

    Rockies: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

    INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

