Rockies visit the Red Sox to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (27-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (33-33, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Red Sox: James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -259, Rockies +213; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Colorado Rockies to begin a three-game series.

Boston is 17-16 in home games and 33-33 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

Colorado has an 11-21 record in road games and a 27-40 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 52 RBI while hitting .247 for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 11-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 30 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs). Nolan Jones is 14-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Elias Diaz: day-to-day (head), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .