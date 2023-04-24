Rosario leads Guardians against the Rockies after 4-hit outing

Colorado Rockies (6-17, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (11-11, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-4, 12.12 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Guardians -204, Rockies +171; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Colorado Rockies after Amed Rosario had four hits against the Marlins on Sunday.

Cleveland has an 11-11 record overall and a 3-6 record in home games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Colorado has a 3-10 record on the road and a 6-17 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has five doubles, a home run and five RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 9-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz has a .333 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has five doubles and two home runs. Kris Bryant is 10-for-36 with three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 1-9, .206 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (si joint/glute), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .