Friedl leads Reds against the Rockies after 4-hit game
Colorado Rockies (29-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-35, first in the NL Central)
Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (3-0, .00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -250, Rockies +206; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after TJ Friedl had four hits on Tuesday in an 8-6 win over the Rockies.
Cincinnati has a 39-35 record overall and a 19-18 record in home games. Reds hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.
Colorado is 29-47 overall and 13-28 on the road. The Rockies have a 22-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Reds are up 3-2 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 10 home runs while slugging .475. Elly De La Cruz is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.
Elias Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .286 for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 13-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 10-0, .254 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs
Rockies: 3-7, .238 batting average, 6.99 ERA, outscored by 31 runs
INJURIES: Reds: Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)
