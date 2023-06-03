Rockies face the Royals with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (25-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-40, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-4, 7.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -148, Rockies +126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 17-40 record overall and an 8-22 record at home. The Royals are 5-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has a 25-34 record overall and a 10-20 record in road games. The Rockies are 8-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 9-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with nine home runs while slugging .490. Randal Grichuk is 13-for-37 with five doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 4-6, .280 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .