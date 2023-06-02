Rockies aim to stop road losing streak, face the Royals

Colorado Rockies (24-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-39, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.31 ERA, .97 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-9, 7.15 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -120, Rockies +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to stop their seven-game road skid in a matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 8-21 at home and 17-39 overall. The Royals have gone 5-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado is 24-34 overall and 9-20 on the road. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .228 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 12-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples and five home runs while hitting .284 for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 15-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rockies: 4-6, .279 batting average, 6.68 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .