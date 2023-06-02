AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Rockies aim to stop road losing streak, face the Royals

By The Associated PressJune 2, 2023 GMT

Colorado Rockies (24-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-39, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.31 ERA, .97 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-9, 7.15 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Royals -120, Rockies +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to stop their seven-game road skid in a matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 8-21 at home and 17-39 overall. The Royals have gone 5-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado is 24-34 overall and 9-20 on the road. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .228 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 12-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

MLB

  • Sports on TV for June 3 - 4

  • Sandercock, Mudge lead Florida State past Oklahoma State 8-0 in Women's College World Series

  • NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

  • Bregman, Abreu and Tucker help Astros past Angels 5-2 as Blanco get first MLB win

    • Charlie Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples and five home runs while hitting .284 for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 15-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

    Rockies: 4-6, .279 batting average, 6.68 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

    INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.