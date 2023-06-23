Rockies aim to stop 8-game slide, play the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (41-35, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-48, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.48 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -160, Rockies +136; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to end an eight-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Colorado is 29-48 overall and 16-19 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Los Angeles is 21-19 in road games and 41-35 overall. The Angels are 33-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs while hitting .269 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 12-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 14 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 58 RBI for the Angels. Zach Neto is 9-for-23 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .232 batting average, 7.39 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Angels: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Angels: Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .