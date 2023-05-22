Soler leads Marlins against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (24-23, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-3, 5.13 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -134, Rockies +113; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies after Jorge Soler’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Colorado is 19-28 overall and 10-12 in home games. The Rockies have a 14-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami is 10-12 in road games and 24-23 overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.45 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bryan De La Cruz has 10 doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI for the Marlins. Soler is 11-for-38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .