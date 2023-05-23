De La Cruz leads Marlins against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (24-24, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (1-0, 2.79 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.70 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Marlins -126, Rockies +107; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies after Bryan De La Cruz had four hits against the Rockies on Monday.

Colorado has a 20-28 record overall and an 11-12 record in home games. The Rockies have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .396.

Miami is 10-13 in road games and 24-24 overall. The Marlins are 17-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 11 doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .276 for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 9-for-32 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

De La Cruz has 10 doubles and five home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 10-for-38 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .