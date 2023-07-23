United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Sports

Arraez’s RBI single in the 10th helps Marlins end 8-game slide with a 3-2 victory over the Rockies

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez (3) flips his bat after hitting the go ahead run to win the game in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Rockies 3-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
1 of 5 | 

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez (3) flips his bat after hitting the go ahead run to win the game in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Rockies 3-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez scores on a sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
2 of 5 | 

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez scores on a sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk (15) celebrates with the team after hitting a home run to tie the game in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
3 of 5 | 

Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk (15) celebrates with the team after hitting a home run to tie the game in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Marlins shortstop Jon Berti (5) throws to first base on a hit by Colorado Rockies's Randal Grichuk during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
4 of 5 | 

Miami Marlins shortstop Jon Berti (5) throws to first base on a hit by Colorado Rockies's Randal Grichuk during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rockies left fielder Jurickson Profar catches a hit by Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
5 of 5 | 

Colorado Rockies left fielder Jurickson Profar catches a hit by Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PAUL GEREFFI
 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

With the Rockies playing five infielders, Arraez hit a line drive to an empty right field off Pierce Johnson (1-5), scoring Joey Wendle from third. Arraez went 3-for-4, raising his league-leading batting average to .379.

Huascar Brazoban (4-2) was the winning pitcher for Miami, which earned its first victory since the All-Star break.

Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo pitched seven strong innings, allowing one run and striking out a career-high 13.

Luzardo’s previous high of 12 strikeouts was done twice last year (April 12, 2022, at the Angels and Oct. 3, 2022, vs Atlanta). It also tied the club record for the most strikeouts by a left-handed starter, tying Braxton Garrett, who struck out 13 on June 22, 2023, against Pittsburgh.

His final strikeout was against Brenton Doyle, who homered off him in the fifth, and stranded two runners in the seventh.

Luzardo finished with double-digit strikeouts for the sixth time in his career and second time this season.

Colorado’s Randal Grichuk homered on a 3-2 pitch with one out in the ninth off closer A.J. Puk to tie the score at 2-2.

Trailing 1-0, the Marlins broke through in the sixth when Arraez doubled to score Nick Fortes from second to tie the score at 1. Fortes had singled to open the inning and took second on a wild pitch by Connor Seabold.

After Jorge Soler singled and Arraez advanced to third, Seabold was replaced by Brent Suter. Arraez scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Yuli Gurriel to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead.

Doyle gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead on his two-out solo homer to right field in the fifth off Luzardo.

Ty Blach, making his first start for the Rockies this season, allowed two hits and struck out two over three scoreless innings. Blach was replaced by Seabold to start the fourth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Kris Bryant is day to day after being hit on the hand with a pitch in Saturday’s game. ... CJ Cron is day to day with a back injury.

UP NEXT

RHP Edward Cabrera (5-5, 4.50) will start for the Marlins in Tuesday’s game at Tampa Bay.

The Rockies haven’t announced a starter for Monday’s game at Washington.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports