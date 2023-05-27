Mets meet the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

New York Mets (27-25, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-30, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Justin Verlander (2-2, 3.60 ERA, .92 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.15 ERA, .96 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -145, Rockies +125; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Colorado Rockies leading the series 1-0.

Colorado is 13-14 at home and 22-30 overall. The Rockies have gone 7-29 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York has gone 15-16 in road games and 27-25 overall. The Mets are 10-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz is fourth on the Rockies with 16 extra base hits (10 doubles and six home runs). Brenton Doyle is 10-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 19 home runs while slugging .547. Francisco Alvarez is 10-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .257 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Mets: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .