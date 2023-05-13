Phillies seek to continue win streak, play the Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (19-19, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-23, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-2, 5.08 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -155, Rockies +134; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 16-23 record overall and a 7-10 record in home games. Rockies hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 19-19 record overall and an 8-12 record in road games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .263, which ranks third in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with six home runs while slugging .431. Randal Grichuk is 14-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles and five home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 11-for-42 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (forearm), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (finger), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .