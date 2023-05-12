Phillies bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (18-19, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-22, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -147, Rockies +126; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 7-9 record at home and a 16-22 record overall. The Rockies are 12-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Philadelphia is 7-12 on the road and 18-19 overall. The Phillies have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has six doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 10-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, five home runs and 24 RBI for the Phillies. Kody Clemens is 4-for-17 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 8-2, .288 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (forearm), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .